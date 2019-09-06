Ranking the RFAs: Who should be making the most money?

The Vegas Golden Knights re-signed restricted free agent Jimmy Schuldt to a one-year, $850,000 contract on Thursday.

Schuldt appeared in one game with the Golden Knights last season, posting one assist after signing a one-year entry-level contract with the team.

The 24-year-old defenceman recorded 10 goals and 25 assists in 39 games with St. Cloud State University before signing with Vegas.

In his junior year with St. Cloud State, the Minnetonka, Minnesota native had 38 points in 40 games and was named as a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as college's top player.