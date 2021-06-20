Lehner first goalie off ice at Golden Knights' skate, appears to be Game 4 starter

DeBoer refutes notion Vegas is making things more difficult on themselves

While Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer would not confirm his team's starter in net for Game 4 tonight against the Montreal Canadiens, Robin Lehner appears to be the choice as he was the first goalie off the ice at the team's morning skate.

Who’s your starter tonight?



Peter DeBoer: “Not a chance I’m confirming that”



Robin Lehner was the first goalie off the ice at the Knights morning skate today @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) June 20, 2021

Marc-Andre Fleury has started the first three games of the series with the Canadiens. He has started 15 games in the playoffs this season with a 1.97 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

Lehner has appeared in one postseason game for the Golden Knights this year, recording a 7.03 GAA and .811 save percentage.

More details to come.