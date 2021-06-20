While Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer would not confirm his team's starter in net for Game 4 tonight against the Montreal Canadiens, Robin Lehner appears to be the choice as he was the first goalie off the ice at the team's morning skate.

Marc-Andre Fleury has started the first three games of the series with the Canadiens. He has started 15 games in the playoffs this season with a 1.97 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

Lehner has appeared in one postseason game for the Golden Knights this year, recording a 7.03 GAA and .811 save percentage.

More details to come.