If the Vegas Golden Knights are to reach the playoffs, they will do so without Robin Lehner.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports the 30-year-old goaltender is set to undergo knee surgery and his season is over.

Robin Lehner is getting season ending surgery, sources told ESPN.



Lehner had battled back from a major knee injury he sustained in Philadelphia on March 8. He gave it all he could but his body finally gave out. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 22, 2022

The injury in question was incurred during a Mar. 8 game against the Philadelphia Flyers. He had attempted to play through it, but made the decision to have the procedure now.

Lehner last appeared in Wednesday night's victory over the Washington Capitals, but was spelled by Logan Thompson after the first period.

The Gothenburg, Sweden native finishes his season with a record of 23-17-2 with a goals against average of 2.83 and a .907 save percentage.

The Golden Knights have four games remaining on their schedule and trail the Dallas Stars by two points for the final Western Conference wild-card spot.