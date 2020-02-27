The Vegas Golden Knights have signed forward William Carrier to a four-year contract extension worth $5.6 million.

The 25-year-old Carrier was a restricted free agent on the last year of a two-year, $1.45 million deal with the Golden Knights.

Carrier has been with the Golden Knights the past three seasons after the team selected him from the Buffalo Sabres in the expansion draft. He has seven goals and 11 assists in 65 games for the Golden Knights this season.