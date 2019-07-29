The New Jersey Devils announced Monday that the team has acquired left wing Nikita Gusev from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for New Jersey's third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and the club's second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The club has also agreed to terms with the restricted free agent on a two-year contract with an average annual value of $4,500,000.

Gusev, 27, spent the 2018-19 season with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL, where he totaled 17 goals and 65 assists for 82 points with 10 penalty minutes and a plus-39 rating in 62 games.

He led the KHL in assists and points and was selected to his fourth KHL All-Star Game.

He also skated in 18 playoff games, registering nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points.

Gusev came over to North America to join the Golden Knights during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs but did not play in any games. He was acquired by the Golden Knights at the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft from the Tampa Bay Lightning, along with a second-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.