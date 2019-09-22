Alouettes show their grit, Blue Bombers let one get away

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr and Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill got into a heated exchange during the Alouettes' 38-37 win over the Blue Bombers Saturday night.

The exchange happened after Adams threw an interception. Bighill went to block the quarterback and the two grabbed each other.

Adams appears to grab Bighill's face mask and rip his helmet off. Adams also appears to swing Bighill's helmet at the linebacker. Adams was assessed a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on the play.

Bighill tweeted out a replay of the incident after the game.