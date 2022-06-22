Alouettes get back Lewis, lose Wineke in wave of roster movement

The Montreal Alouettes got mixed news this week ahead of their Week 3 game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

As reported earlier in the week that they will be without Vernon Adams Jr. due to a positive COVID-19 test, the Alouettes will also be without wide receiver Jake Wieneke (hamstring) and linebacker Chris Ackie (ankle), according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

WR Jake Wieneke (hamstring) & 🇨🇦LB Chris Ackie (ankle) have both been played on the injured list & are ruled out for Thursday’s game against #Riders. Eugene Lewis (hamstring), Nick Usher (illness) & Philippe Gagnon (illness) all listed as questionable. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge #AlsMtl — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 22, 2022

The Alouettes, however, will with Eugene Lewis, Nick Usher and Philippe Gagnon as head coach Khari Jones announced on Wednesday.

Wieneke is coming off a career best year with the Alouettes, where he recorded 898 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In 2021, Ackie recorded 48 total tackles, six sacks and a pair of interceptions.