3h ago
Alouettes get back Lewis, lose Wineke in wave of roster movement
TSN.ca Staff
The Montreal Alouettes got mixed news this week ahead of their Week 3 game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
As reported earlier in the week that they will be without Vernon Adams Jr. due to a positive COVID-19 test, the Alouettes will also be without wide receiver Jake Wieneke (hamstring) and linebacker Chris Ackie (ankle), according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
The Alouettes, however, will with Eugene Lewis, Nick Usher and Philippe Gagnon as head coach Khari Jones announced on Wednesday.
Wieneke is coming off a career best year with the Alouettes, where he recorded 898 yards and 11 touchdowns.
In 2021, Ackie recorded 48 total tackles, six sacks and a pair of interceptions.