VANCOUVER — John White is staying put.

The B.C. Lions announced Wednesday the 28-year-old running back has re-signed with the team for 2020.

"The production we received from John this year is exactly what we had hoped for when we signed him in February," GM Ed Hervey said in a statement. "His ability to run the ball combined with his elusiveness in the open field as a receiver was a big part of our offence and we expect even bigger things from John next season.”

The five-foot-eight, 195-pound American finished fourth in CFL rushing with 1,004 yards on 192 carries — both career highs — with seven TDs. He also had 46 catches for 341 yards and a touchdown.

"I was excited for the opportunity to be a Lion when I signed in B.C. and now I'm even more anxious to get back on the field for 2020," said White, a six-year veteran. "All the pieces are in place for us to be one of the top teams in the west and it's going to be a great year."

