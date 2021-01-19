19 Jan
Neufeld agrees to extension with Blue Bombers
Winnipeg Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters told reporters Tuesday veteran Canadian offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld has agreed to a contract extension.
TSN.ca Staff
Neufeld will return to the Blue Bombers for his seventh season after starting his CFL career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
The 32-year-old played six games with the Blue Bombers in 2019.