Lalji: Harris, Bighill take pay cuts to stay with Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters told reporters Tuesday veteran Canadian offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld has agreed to a contract extension.

Neufeld will return to the Blue Bombers for his seventh season after starting his CFL career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 32-year-old played six games with the Blue Bombers in 2019.