On the eve of their first game in franchise history, the Seattle Kraken have named their first captain.

The expansion NHL franchise named veteran defenceman Mark Giordano their first captain in team history on Monday.

Lead·​er·​ship (noun): the power or ability to lead other people.



Kraken fans, meet the inaugural #SeaKraken leadership group → https://t.co/XkqBBSz3En pic.twitter.com/S0XgXHnGM1 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 11, 2021

Forwards Jordan Eberle, Jaden Schwartz, Yanni Gourde and defenceman Adam Larsson were named assistants.

The 38-year-old native of Toronto had spent his entire 15-year NHL career with the Calgary Flames before the Kraken selected in this summer's expansion draft.

Giordano has amassed 143 goals and 366 assists over 949 career games in the NHL, winning the James Norris Trophy in 2018-19 as the NHL's top defenceman. He also has 23 playoff games under his belt.

Seattle's first game is Tuesday night in Vegas against the Golden Knights with their home opener scheduled for Thursday against the Nashville Predators.