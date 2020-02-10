Defensive back Otha Foster is returning to the Saskatchewan Roughriders after signing a one-year deal with the team Monday. Foster played for the Roughriders in 2016 and 2017.

After a solid 2016 season in Saskatchewan, Foster signed in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, playing in four pre-season games with the team.

He most recently played for the BC Lions in 2018, recording 58 tackles and three sacks. The 31-year-old has played in five CFL seasons, split between the Lions, Roughriders, and Edmonton Eskimos, and recording 242 tackles, nine sacks, and three interceptions in 72 regular season games.