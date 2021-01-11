Veteran defenceman Jay Bouwmeester told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun he has retired in an article on The Athletic Monday.

Bouwmeester hadn't played since collapsing on the St. Louis' Blues bench in a game against the Anaheim Ducks last February, suffering a cardiac episode.

“Oh yeah,’’ Bouwmeester said when LeBrun asked if he was done playing in the NHL. “I knew I was done essentially when it happened, to be quite honest.’’

Bouwmeester will end his career with 1,240 regular season games played split between the Blues, Calgary Flames, and Florida Panthers, who drafted him third overall in 2002.

The 37-year-old recorded 88 goals and 336 assists and won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019. Bouwmeester also won an Olympic gold medal as a member of Team Canada at the 2014 Winter Games.

From Blues GM Doug Armstrong:

``We want to congratulate Jay on an outstanding career. He was a huge part of us creating a winning culture in St. Louis. The Blues organization thanks him for helping bring our first Stanley Cup to St. Louis.’’ 1/2 https://t.co/rnfgbmAbki — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 11, 2021

More from Doug Armstrong on Bouwmeester:



``What’s really impressive is that for someone with over 1,200 games played, Jay was a zero maintenance guy, a total pro day in and day out. He was a pleasure to work with.’’ — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 11, 2021

Bouwmeester had an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator placed in his chest and started taking medication after the episode. He told LeBrun he is doing well for the most part.

“I’m feeling ok. I wouldn’t say it’s been totally smooth sailing but generally, I’ve been pretty good. I’ve generally been able to do whatever I want to do and I’ve stayed pretty active.’’