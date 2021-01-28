Jimmy Howard is hanging up his pads.

The veteran Detroit Red Wings goaltender announced his retirement on Thursday after 14 NHL seasons.



"Becoming an NHL goalie was a childhood dream and after an incredible 14 years within the Red Wings organization, I've decided to say farewell to playing professional hockey and move on to the next chapter," the 36-year-old Howard wrote. "It has been the honor of a lifetime to play and I'm forever thankful to the fans, everyone within the Red Wings organization, my teammates and my family for their ongoing support, loyalty and dedication. As I enter this new chapter in my life, I look forward to spending more time with my family, coaching my son's hockey team and new opportunities the future will hold."

A native of Syracuse, NY, Howard was a second-round pick in 2003 out of the University of Maine.

After making his NHL debut in 2007-2008, Howard became the team's starter in 2009-2010 and finished as runner-up to Tyler Myers for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year.

A three-time All-Star, Howard finishes his career with a record of 246-196-70 with a goals against average of 2.62 and a .916 save percentage.

His 246 wins are third all-time among Red Wings goalies, behind only Terry Sawchuk (350) and Chris Osgood (317). Among American-born goalies, Howard is eighth all-time in victories.

Internationally, Howard represented the United States on a number of occasions, including at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.