Former NHL forward Scottie Upshall announced his retirement from professional hockey on Monday.

Upshall, who won the Spengler Cup with Team Canada in December, made the announcement on TSN.

Upshall played 15 years in the NHL, recording 138 goals and 285 points in 759 games. He had stints with the Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, Phoenix Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers and St. Louis Blues.

He signed a professional try-out contract with the Edmonton Oilers in 2018 but was released before appearing in a preseason game. He would sit out the 2018-19 season. Upshall signed a PTO with the Dallas Stars on Aug. 26 but was released before the start of the season.

Prior to joining Team Canada for the Spengler Cup, Upshall appeared in 12 games earlier this season for HC Ambri-Piotta in the Swiss National A League, posting four goals and seven points. He had two assists in four games at the Spengler Cup.

He was drafted in the first round (seventh overall) by the Predators at the 2002 NHL Draft.