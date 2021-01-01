Veteran forward Trevor Lewis will join the Winnipeg Jets on professional tryout when training camps opens on Monday.

#NHLJets have 3 players on PTOs coming to camp — Trevor Lewis, Jimmy Oligny and G Cole Kehler — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) January 1, 2021

The 33-year-old scored six goals and added six assists over 56 games with the Los Angeles Kings in 2019-20.

Lewis has spent his entire 12-year NHL career in Los Angeles after the Kings selected the American 17th overall in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft. Lewis won Stanley Cups with the Kings in 2012 and 2014.

The Jets are also inviting defenceman Jimmy Oligny as well as goalie Cole Kehler to training camp on professional tryouts.