Adam Vinatieri is officially hanging up his cleats.

The kicker who spent 24 seasons in the NFL from 1996 to 2019 with the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts announced his retirement on Wednesday on the Pat McAfee Show.

BREAKING: An announcement from THE NFL'S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER, 4X SUPER BOWL CHAMPION, FUTURE HALL OF FAMER, & THE LIVING LEGEND..



THE 🐐 @adamvinatieri #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/iYWPFChZ0A — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 26, 2021

A four-time Super Bowl winner, the 48-year-old Vinatieri holds the NFL records for most points scored (2,673) and most field goals made (599). Vinatieri also holds the record for most consecutive field goals with 44 and is the only player to have scored 1,000-plus points with two different franchises.

Three times a Pro Bowler, Vinatieri's 32 playoff games are second only to former teammate Tom Brady's 41.

While hoping to play a 25th season in 2020, Vinatieri was unable to come to terms with any team and did not play last season.