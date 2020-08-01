Shoemaker to start in next Blue Jays game

WASHINGTON — Matt Shoemaker will be the starting pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays in their next game, whenever that might be.

Toronto is in Washington, D.C., doing training sessions at Nationals Park after its weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed.

Philadelphia reported no new positive tests on Saturday after the Phillies were sidelined for at least a week following a series against the Miami Marlins.

More than 20 members of the Marlins' travelling party have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Blue Jays are scheduled to play in Atlanta against the Braves on Tuesday which, for now, would be when Shoemaker gets the start.

Shoemaker has gone the longest since his last start among Toronto's rotation.

The veteran right-hander allowed one run over six innings in the Blue Jays' 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on July 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2020.