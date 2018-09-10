42m ago
VGK sign Pacioretty to four-year extension
TSN.ca Staff
The Vegas Golden Knights have signed recently acquired forward Max Pacioretty to a four-year contract extension worth $28 million.
Pacioretty was acquired by the Golden Knights early Monday morning from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.
After the trade Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said the deal was contingent on Pacioretty signing an extension with the team.
The 29-year-old Pacioretty has spent his entire pro career with the Canadiens, and is coming off a 17-goal, 20-assist campaign with the Habs.
In 626 career games, Pacioretty has 226 goals and 222 assists.