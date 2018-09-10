Button Trade Verdict: Habs are clearly focusing on the future

The Vegas Golden Knights have signed recently acquired forward Max Pacioretty to a four-year contract extension worth $28 million.

Pacioretty was acquired by the Golden Knights early Monday morning from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Tomas Tatar, prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick.

After the trade Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said the deal was contingent on Pacioretty signing an extension with the team.

The 29-year-old Pacioretty has spent his entire pro career with the Canadiens, and is coming off a 17-goal, 20-assist campaign with the Habs.

In 626 career games, Pacioretty has 226 goals and 222 assists.