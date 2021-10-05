Victor Hedman and Mika Zibanejad have been named to Team Sweden for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

The Athletic's Shayna Goldman also reports that Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has been named to the team.

Mika Zibanejad, along with Victor Hedman and Gabriel Landeskog, are the first players named to Team Sweden 🇸🇪 https://t.co/ti9oR88349 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) October 5, 2021

Hedman, 30, has won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with the Tampa Bay Lightning the last two seasons and taken home the Norris Trophy (2018) and Conn Smythe Trophy (2020). Hedman has suited up for Sweden eight times in his career, winning gold at the IIHF men's world hockey championships in 2017. This will be his first Olympic appearance.

Zibanejad, 28, is coming off a season where he netted 24 goals and 50 points in 56 games with the New York Rangers. He previously won gold with Sweden at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship and in 2018 at the IIHF worlds. The Beijing Games will also be Zibanejad's debut at the Olympics.

On Sunday, Team Canada named Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Alex Pietrangelo as its first three players for the Olympic team.