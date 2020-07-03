1h ago
Oladipo opting out of NBA restart
Indiana Pacers star guard Victor Oladipo is opting out of the NBA's restart, he told The Athletic's Shams Charania.
TSN.ca Staff
Perkins thinks ROY award is 'signed, sealed and delivered'
Indiana Pacers star guard Victor Oladipo is opting out of the NBA's restart, he told The Athletic's Shams Charania.
“I really want to play, and as a competitor and teammate this is tearing me apart,” Oladipo told Charania. “I feel like I’m at a great place in my rehab and getting closer and closer to 100 percent. With all the variables, from how I have to build my 5-on-5 workload back up, to the increased risk of a soft tissue injury which could delay my rehab, and the unknown exact set up of the bubble, I just can’t get my mind to being fully comfortable in playing. I have to be smart and this decision hasn’t been easy, but I truly believe continuing on the course I’m on and getting fully healthy for the 2020-21 season is the right decision for me.”
Before the NBA shut down on March 11, Oladipo made his return following a torn quad tendon that sidelined him almost a calendar year.
The year before, Oladipo was averaging 18.8 points per game before sustaining the injury on Jan. 23 of 2019 in a game against the Toronto Raptors. He made his return on Jan. 29 of this year and averaged 13.8 points over 13 games.
The Pacers are currently 39-26, good for fifth in the Eastern Conference.
The NBA is planning a 2019-20 season restart at Disney World in Orlando beginning on July 30.