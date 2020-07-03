Indiana Pacers star guard Victor Oladipo is opting out of the NBA's restart, he told The Athletic's Shams Charania.

“I really want to play, and as a competitor and teammate this is tearing me apart,” Oladipo told Charania. “I feel like I’m at a great place in my rehab and getting closer and closer to 100 percent. With all the variables, from how I have to build my 5-on-5 workload back up, to the increased risk of a soft tissue injury which could delay my rehab, and the unknown exact set up of the bubble, I just can’t get my mind to being fully comfortable in playing. I have to be smart and this decision hasn’t been easy, but I truly believe continuing on the course I’m on and getting fully healthy for the 2020-21 season is the right decision for me.”

Before the NBA shut down on March 11, Oladipo made his return following a torn quad tendon that sidelined him almost a calendar year.

The year before, Oladipo was averaging 18.8 points per game before sustaining the injury on Jan. 23 of 2019 in a game against the Toronto Raptors. He made his return on Jan. 29 of this year and averaged 13.8 points over 13 games.

The Pacers are currently 39-26, good for fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The NBA is planning a 2019-20 season restart at Disney World in Orlando beginning on July 30.