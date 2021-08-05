DETROIT (AP) — Victor Reyes tripled twice and drove in three runs, Tarik Skubal pitched five scoreless innings, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 8-1 on Thursday.

Skubal (7-10) allowed five hits and struck out four. He had surrendered six home runs in 10 2/3 innings during his last two starts.

Robbie Grossman hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first. He departed the game prior to the third with a left elbow contusion after getting hit by a pitch.

Jonathan Schoop contributed two hits and two RBIs for Detroit. Miguel Cabrera went 0-for-4 with a walk and remained two homers shy of 500.

The Red Sox lost for the sixth time in seven games and dropped 1 1/2 games behind idle Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Boston starter Martin Perez (7-8) equaled his shortest outing of the season, allowing three runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings. Alex Verdugo had two hits and drove in the lone Red Sox run.

Grossman blasted an 0-2 pitch for his 17th home run.

Detroit extended its lead to 3-0 in the third. Reyes led off with a triple and scored on Zack Short’s sacrifice fly. Schoop added a bases-loaded groundout.

Jeimer Candelario’s RBI ground-rule double and Reyes’ two-run triple in the fifth gave the Tigers a 6-0 advantage.

ROSTER MOVES

Red Sox: OF Delino DeShields Jr. was acquired from Texas for cash considerations and assigned to Triple-A Worcester. He was batting .263 with five home runs and 16 stolen bases in 66 games with Triple-A Round Rock this season. DeShields has appeared in 576 major league games.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (9-6, 3.71 ERA) will start the opener of a four-game series at Toronto on Friday. Eovaldi will be seeking his first victory since July 1. He held the Blue Jays scoreless in 6 2/3 innings on June 14.

Tigers: RHP Matt Manning (2-4, 5.59 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series at Cleveland on Friday. Manning was rocked for nine runs in 3 2/3 innings at Cleveland on June 28.

