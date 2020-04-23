One of the heroes of Toronto FC's MLS Cup triumph in 2017 is keen on a return to the Reds.

In a Zoom conversation with TSN's Kristian Jack, Luke Wileman and Steven Caldwell, former TFC midfielder Victor Vazquez says he would welcome rejoining TFC and is in talks with the club.

A native of Barcelona, the 33-year-old Vazquez left TFC after two seasons for Qatar last year, first joining Al-Arabi and then transferring to Umm Salal. He's out of contract in the summer.

“I miss playing in MLS," Vazquez said. "I love Toronto, it is our second home. I miss playing there. My contract here in Qatar expires on June 30 and I am talking with people at Toronto. I’m not happy here, football-wise. It is so far behind MLS. It would be great to come back.”

Joining the Reds from Mexican side Cruz Azul, Vazquez made an instant impact in MLS. In 65 appearances across all competitions over two seasons, Vazquez scored 18 times, including a goal against the Seattle Sounders in TFC's 2-0 win in the 2017 MLS Cup Final.

A product of the Barcelona academy, Vazquez has also spent time at Belgian giants Club Brugge.