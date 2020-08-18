The Toronto Raptors have released a statement after a new video was released on Tuesday night revealing an Alameda County sheriff's deputy shoving Raptors president Masai Ujiri twice in the chest after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals last June to capture their first league title.

"We are mindful this remains before the courts, but we have always maintained that the claims made against Masai are baseless and entirely without merit," the Raptors said in a statement. "We believe this video evidence shows exactly that - Masai was not an aggressor, but instead was the recipient of two very violent unwarranted action. The events of that evening cast a pall over what should have been a night of celebration, and the year since. While Masai has the full backing of the Raptors and MLSE as he fights this injustice, we are aware that not all people have similar support and resources. This is a spurious legal action that MLSE, the NBA, and especially Masai should not be facing."

Raptors spokesperson on release of video footage involving team president Masai Ujiri and a Bay Area police officer in moments after end of 2019 NBA Finals: pic.twitter.com/sPq6y1tbw5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 19, 2020

In February, Deputy Alan Strickland alleged in a lawsuit in a northern California district court that he suffered injuries "which caused and continue to cause great mental, physical, emotional and psychological pain and suffering" after a shoving match with Ujiri.