Insider Trading: How secure is Housley's future in Buffalo?

Former New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault will be the head coach for Team Canada at the upcoming World Hockey Championships in Slovakia, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Expect Hockey Canada to announce its full World Championship coaching staff early next week. Alain Vigneault will be the head coach. Assistants to be determined. https://t.co/a7Isacf757 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 29, 2019

The announcement is expected to made early next week, with the assistants still to be determined.

Vigneault was let go by the Rangers last April after his team failed to make the playoffs.

He joins the trio of Jason Botterill, Ron Hextall and Ron Francis, who were named to Canada's management team for the tournament, which takes place May 10-26.

Vigneault coached for 16 NHL seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks and Rangers. His teams made the playoffs 11 times and he guidef Vancouver to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.