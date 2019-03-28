Former New York Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault is believed to be the top candidate to coach Team Canada at the upcoming World Hockey Championships in Slovakia, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Vigneault was dismissed by the Rangers last April, after his team failed to make the playoffs. Should Vigneault get the nod at the Worlds, he would join the trio of Jason Botteril, Ron Hextall and Ron Francis, who were named to Canada's management team for the tournament, which takes place May 10-26.