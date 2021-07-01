The Los Angeles Kings acquired forward Viktor Arvidsson from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in 2021 and a third-round pick in 2022, the teams announced on Thursday.

Arvidsson appeared in 50 games last season for the Predators and contributed 10 goals with 15 assists.

The 28-year-old was selected in the fourth round, 112th overall of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Predators and has 127 goals in 385 games with the team.

He made his NHL debut during the 2014-15 season.