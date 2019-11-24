Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) will miss four-to-six weeks as a result of a cross-check from St. Louis Blues' forward Robert Bortuzzo.

As a result of the cross check taken during the first period of last night’s game, #Preds winger Viktor Arvidsson will miss 4-6 weeks with a lower-body injury. #NSHvsSTL pic.twitter.com/GY0Hlp9VTC — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 24, 2019

Arvidsson was first hit from behind during a scrum in front of the net during the first period of Nashville's 4-2 victory on Saturday night. As the 26-year old attempted to stand after the initial cross-check, Bortuzzo delivered another shot to Arvidsson's lower back, forcing him out of the game.

Bortuzzo is scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player safety on Sunday.