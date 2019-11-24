1h ago
Arvidsson out 4-6 weeks after cross-check
Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson (lower body) will miss four-to-six weeks as a result of a cross-check from St. Louis Blues' forward Robert Bortuzzo.
TSN.ca Staff
Arvidsson was first hit from behind during a scrum in front of the net during the first period of Nashville's 4-2 victory on Saturday night. As the 26-year old attempted to stand after the initial cross-check, Bortuzzo delivered another shot to Arvidsson's lower back, forcing him out of the game.
Bortuzzo is scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player safety on Sunday.