1h ago
Heinola scores twice, including OT winner as Moose beat Rocket
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — Ville Heinola scored his second goal of the night 53 seconds into overtime, and the Manitoba Moose edged the Laval Rocket 3-2 on Monday in American Hockey League action.
Mikhail Berdin stopped 39-of-41 shots to help Manitoba pick up its third straight victory after opening the season with back-to-back losses.
Jeff Malott also struck for the Moose (3-2-0), AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.
Corey Schueneman and Otto Leskinen supplied the offence for the Rocket (3-1-1).
Vasily Demchenko made 22 saves for the Montreal Canadiens' AHL club.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 22, 2021.