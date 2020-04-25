Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully has returned home.

The 92-year-old was hospitalized earlier in the week after falling at his Los Angeles-area home.

“My sincerest thanks to the LA County Firemen and women who come to the rescue and always seem to be there when we need and to the excellent administration, doctors and nurses of Los Robles Hospital.” Scully said in a statement.

Adding, "I am so eternally grateful for their help and selfless service. I’m home resting comfortably with my wife and we are both eagerly awaiting the Time for Dodger Baseball!”

Scully retired after the 2016 season, ending a career in which he called Dodgers games for 67 years. He began in 1950 when the team was located in Brooklyn. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982 and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.