Forward Vitali Kravtsov has signed a one-year, one-way contract extension with the New York Rangers, agent Dan Milstein tweeted Sunday morning.

This comes after Traktor Chelyabinsk general director Ivan Savin told Sports.Ru on Monday he believes Kravtsov was eyeing a return to North America from the KHL.

Vitali Kravtsov signs 1 year (one way) contract extension with The New York Rangers. #WeAreGoldStar! pic.twitter.com/ltfXePVInn — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) June 12, 2022

The Rangers loaned the ninth-overall pick in 2018 NHL Draft to the KHL club in November after he refused assignment to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

The 22-year-old winger had six goals and 13 points in 19 games with Traktor this season, adding seven goals and 10 points in 15 playoff games.

Kravtsov made his NHL debut during the 2020-21 season, recording two goals and two assists in 20 games with the Rangers.