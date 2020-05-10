As baseball continues to wait things out along with the rest of the sports world, TSN digs into the archives to bring you a bundle of classic Montreal Expos games. Relive some of the best memories from the 36-year history of Canada’s first Major League franchise right here on TSN. On tap for today? Vladimir Guerrero hits for the sixth and final cycle in Expos history in a September 2003 game against the New York Mets.

Vladimir Guerrero absolutely dominated during his time as a Montreal Expo.

In his six full seasons from 1998 to 2003, Guerrero was widely considered one of the best hitters in baseball. In that span, he averaged 37 home runs, 110 runs driven in, batted .326 and had an on-base plus slugging percentage of .995. Nicknamed ‘Vlad the Impaler’ for his lethal output at the plate, he was named an All-Star four times and received MVP votes in six consecutive seasons, finishing as high as fourth in 2002.

While Guerrero tore up the league, his team did the opposite. They finished over .500 only twice during his prime years and never really got close to a playoff spot. Off the field, things were even more bleak.

Already owned by Major League Baseball and struggling to attract fans to a rundown Olympic Stadium, the Expos were on borrowed time by the early 2000s. In 2001, MLB initially wanted to get rid of the Expos and Minnesota Twins and shrink the league to 28 teams. But a legal challenge in Minnesota saved the Twins and by extension, the Expos, since MLB didn’t want an odd number of active teams. Still, the Expos didn’t seem like they would be tied to Montreal for very long. Guerrero’s contract was up at the end of the 2003 season and they were in no position to commit long-term to a player, let alone one that would demand the kind of money Guerrero would given his success. Long story short – the 2003 season was set to be his last north of the border.

Guerrero had a strong first two months of the season but a herniated disc in his back kept him out of action for well over a month from early June to mid-July. Despite the loss of their star right fielder, Montreal exceeded expectations and were tied for the NL wild-card lead as of Aug. 28. Sadly, the team lost eight of their next nine games and were mostly out of contention by early September, making Guerrero’s impending departure that much more apparent.

On Sept. 14, the Expos were set to wrap up a three-game series at home with the New York Mets. With the Mets 21 games under .500 and Montreal’s season all but over, there wasn’t much to play for. But that didn’t stop Guerrero from giving the fans one last show.

Young right-hander Zach Day took the mound for the Expos while future Hall-of-Famer Tom Glavine countered for the Mets. After a scoreless first, New York touched up Day for three runs in the second. Looking to get his team back in it, Guerrero lined one into the right centre field gap for his first hit of the day as the Expos eventually got a pair back that inning and trailed 3-2. The following frame, Guerrero picked up his second hit of the day with a single to left field.

Day held things together after a shaky second and with the game tied 3-3 in the fifth, Guerrero dug in for the third time. Known for his ability to barrel up pitches thrown well outside the strikezone, Vlad took an up-and-away offering deep to right field that looked like it might clear the fence. Mets right fielder Roger Cedeno went back to the wall but mistimed his jump and off the fence the ball went. Cedeno chased it down but not before Orlando Cabrera scored easily from first to give the Expos a 4-3 lead and Guerrero pulled into third with a stand-up triple – only his second of three that season. Montreal added another in the inning to knock Glavine out of the game and lead 5-3.

Some players get caught up in the moment and don’t realize when they’re close to achievements like a cycle. That wasn’t the case here. Guerrero knew what he needed to do as he stepped to the plate in the seventh facing right-hander Dan Wheeler. After falling behind 0-1, Guerrero was looking breaking ball in the second pitch. He got one and didn’t miss it.

Guerrero barrelled up Wheeler’s offering and sent it over the right field wall for the first cycle of his career. Knowing it was gone the instant he connected, Guerrero flipped his bat and took his time getting out of the box, taking an extra second to enjoy what many felt might be his last signature moment as an Expo.

"There was just one at-bat to go and I just went up there and tried to swing as hard as I could and see what happens and it happened," he told reporters after the Expos’ 7-3 victory.

It was the sixth and final cycle in team history. Since teammate Brad Wilkerson did it earlier that summer, the Expos became the first team since the 1998 Colorado Rockies to have two players hit for the cycle in the same season.

"It was just amazing. I was sitting in the dugout and I said, ‘He's going to do it,’" Wilkerson said.

Exactly two weeks later, the Expos wrapped up their season and as everyone predicted, it was Guerrero’s last in Montreal. After being courted by many teams in free agency, Guerrero signed a five-year deal with the Anaheim Angels and went on the win the American League MVP Award the following season.

Although he would eventually go into Cooperstown in 2017 wearing an Angels hat, Guerrero never forgot his early days in Montreal and what they did for his career.

"I toiled over this for a long time, because the Canadian people mean a whole lot to me," he said.