Another game, another home run for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger took a breaking ball from Baltimore's Keegan Akin deep and gone over the left centre field wall to give him his MLB-leading 26th longball of the season.

It was the third straight game Guerrero had gone deep, giving him a one-homer lead over Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres, who had 25 coming into Saturday's slate of games after he hit three during Friday night's victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The blast also gave the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead as they cruised past the Orioles for a 12-4 victory. Guerrero ended the game 1-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and two runs scored as Toronto bounced back from an extra-innings loss to the O's Friday night.

The Jays will wrap up their series with the O's at Sahlen Field in Buffalo on Sunday before welcoming the Seattle Mariners to town on Tuesday.