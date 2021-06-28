Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been named American League Player of the Week.

This is the third career Player of the Week nod for Guerrero and is Toronto's first winner since Lourdes Gurriel Jr. last September.

Guerrero hit .391 (9-for-23) with three home runs, seven RBIs and eight runs scored during the week. He also hit his MLB-leading 26th home run Saturday for his third homer in as many games.

Meanwhile, San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth was named the National League Player of the Week, making him the fourth Padre this season to win the award.