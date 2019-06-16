Toronto Blue Jays fans can rest easy as rookie slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will return to the lineup Sunday afternoon as a designated hitter for his team's series finale against the Houston Astros.

Vlad Jr. returns to the lineup this afternoon! #LetsGoBlueJays pic.twitter.com/zhj9wrKqTp — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 16, 2019

The third baseman left Friday's game against the Astros after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. Guerrero was plunked in the left hand by a fastball from Houston's Gerrit Cole and appeared to be in pain.He attempted to stay in the game, but was eventually replaced in the bottom of the second inning at third base by Eric Sogard.

The team announced that Guerrero has a hand contusion and that X-rays were negative for a fracture.

Guerrero Jr. missed Saturday's game with the injury.

The 20-year-old is hitting .268 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs over 40 games in 2019 with the Jays, his first season in the MLB.

Toronto will look to avoid the three-game sweep on Sunday.