Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is having himself a night at Yankee Stadium.

The Blue Jays' 23-year-old slugger has hit three home runs against New York to go along with a double in four plate appearances. He has four RBI's and 14 total bases on the night.

The three homers give Guerrero Jr. four on the season. He hit the first two off Yankees starter Gerrit Cole, and the third off reliever Jonathan Loaisiga.

The Jays' star now has nine home runs in just 24 career games at Yankee Stadium.

The Blue Jays lead the game 5-3 in the 8th inning.