Guerrero Jr. to take part in home run derby at MLB All-Star Game

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will take part in the home run derby at the MLB All-Star Game in July, the team announced on Sunday.

💥 PLAKATA 💥



It's official: Vlad Jr. will compete in this year's @MLB Home Run Derby! pic.twitter.com/yKSOUnehTz — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 30, 2019

News of Guerrero Jr.'s participation in the event was first reported by ESPN's Marly Rivera on June 21.

The rookie has eight home runs in 51 games with the Blue Jays.