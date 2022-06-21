Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was named the American League player of the week on Tuesday.

This marks the fourth time in his career Guerrero Jr. has earned the award.

Guerrero Jr. posted a slash line of .407/.500/.778 with seven runs scored, 11 hits, a double, three home runs and seven RBI over seven games.

The 23-year-old registered his third career four-hit game on Wednesday against the Orioles and also notched his first career walk-off RBI with an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th frame of the 7-6 win.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals took home the weekly honour for the National League.

Guerrero Jr. and Goldschmidt are currently leading their position in the in MLB All-Star balloting