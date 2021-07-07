According to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, forward Vladimir Tarasenko has asked the Blues for a trade out of St. Louis.

Sources tell Rutherford that the 29-year-old asked for the move earlier this offseason, and general manager Doug Armstrong is currently trying to work out a deal.

Rutherford adds that the expectation is a deal could happen before the start of next season. Tarasenko has two years left on his current contract at an average value of $7.5 million, and has a no-trade clause.

The veteran winger has been limited to just 34 games over the past two seasons, primarily due to a shoulder injury. But in the five seasons before that he averaged 36 goals and won a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019.