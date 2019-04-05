While Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon said earlier this week the plan is to trade prospect Adam Fox, general manager Don Waddell said Thursday he hasn't given up on signing the Harvard defenceman just yet.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Monday that Fox, who was named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award on Thursday, is unlikely to sign with the Hurricanes.

"Nothing has changed. We're still in the same place. We own his rights for another year and a half. We'll continue down the path and try to sign him," Waddell told the Raleigh News and Observer. "There are teams that have reached out to us and it's my job as GM to talk to them. There's no end date right now. He doesn't have to be signed by Monday.

"We have to figure out what's the best way to deal with it: get him signed or make the decision to trade him."

Dundon appeared to close the door on the Harvard defenceman signing with the team earlier this week.

“We’ll try to trade him,” Dundon said. “I think we’ll do OK. We’ll see.”

Fox, 21, posted nine goals and a team-leading 48 points with a plus-23 rating in 33 games with Harvard this season. A third-round pick of Calgary in 2016, the Flames traded his rights last summer to the Carolina Hurricanes.

LeBrun said on Insider Trading Tuesday that the Hurricanes could be seeking as much as a first-round pick for Fox.

"There could still be many different endings to this story but for now we know the Carolina Hurricanes have had talks with the New York Rangers," LeBrun said. "That’s the team that we believe Adam Fox would like to sign with but where it goes from here remains to be seen. I mean, the Rangers because they can’t sign him and burn the first year of the entry-level contract for him at this particular time, there’s no real urgency to get it done right away for them and of course there’s no real urgency for the Hurricanes. So what is the timing of all this? What’s the price? The Rangers could wait a year and get him as a free agent.

"I can tell you this, if the Rangers offered a second-round pick right now I’m not sure Carolina would take it. I think that the Hurricanes would like a low first-round pick, maybe that Winnipeg first-round pick that the Rangers own, maybe that would get it done. At the end of the day, don’t close the door on the idea that perhaps the Hurricanes could convince Adam Fox to change his mind and sign as well. So we’ll see where this goes."

Fox was ranked No. 12 on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's annual list of the Top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects in January.