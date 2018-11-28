According to Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and Draymond Green won't play Thursday night versus the Toronto Raptors.

Curry will miss Thursday's matchup, his 11th consecutive game since sustaining a left groin strain. He has been sidelined for the last 10 games, as the Warriors have gone 5-5 in his absence. Curry was averaging 29.5 points per game prior to the injury.

He had been listed as questionable and said he feels ready to return after the team's Wednesday evening practice in Toronto, but they're going to play it safe. He will play in the Warriors' next game, which is Saturday night in Detroit.

Green will also miss Thursday's game with a toe injury.