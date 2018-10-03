The NBA released its annual general manager survey on Wednesday and to nobody's surprise the league's executives are bullish on the defending champion Golden State Warriors and new Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

An overwhelming 87 per cent of those surveyed believed the Dubs will win a third straight Larry O'Brien Trophy, while James is the favourite among GMs to claim a fifth Most Valuable Player Award, which would tie him with Michael Jordan and bring him within one of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The Warriors were only one of three teams to receive votes for who will win the NBA title. Both the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets checked in with seven per cent of the vote. The Toronto Raptors did not receive an NBA champions vote, but they came in as the second-ranked team in the Eastern Conference with 28 per cent of the vote behind the Celtics' 36 per cent.

Behind James with 30 per cent of the MVP vote came the Dubs' Kevin Durant with 27 per cent, Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans with 17 per cent and the current MVP, James Harden of the Rockets, at 10 per cent.

The answers to "If you were starting a franchise today and could sign any player in the NBA, who would it be?" were interesting for a particular reason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks led the way with 30 per cent, trailed by Davis (23) and Durant (20). Last year's most-answered player in this category at 29 per cent, the Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns, did not receive a single vote this year.

There was also some Canadian content in the survey with Kitchener, Ont.'s Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets leading the way in the breakout player category at 30 per cent, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Los Angeles Clippers, a Toronto native, received the most votes (27 per cent) as the draft's biggest steal.

You can view the full results of the survey here.