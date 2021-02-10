Button assesses Dubois' first game with the Jets

The Washington Capitals have added former NHLer Michael Peca as player development coach. He will join head coach Peter Laviolette's staff and primarily work with players on the taxi squad this season.

Peca, 46, recorded 176 goals and 465 points in 864 career NHL games split between the Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets.

He is a two-time winner of the Frank J. Selke Trophy (1997, 2002) and won Olympic gold in 2002 with Team Canada.