Capitals' Ovechkin leads NHL's three stars of the week

NEW YORK — Washington left wing Alex Ovechkin, Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry and Colorado defenceman Cale Makar have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Ovechkin had four goals and three assists in three games to lift the Capitals (14-3-5) to a perfect week and into first place in the overall NHL standings.

Ovechkin's week included his 28th career hat trick in a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday.

Jarry stopped 91 of the 93 shots he faced last week, going 3-0-0 with a 0.67 goals-against average, .978 save percentage and one shutout.

Makar had four goals and three assists in four games to propel the Avalanche (11-6-1) to a 3-1-0 week.