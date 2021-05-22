33m ago
Mantha fined $5K for interfering with Rask
Washington Capitals forward Anthony Mantha has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for goaltender interference against Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask during Game 4 of the team's first-round series on Friday.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Capitals 1, Bruins 4
The incident occurred at 13:29 of the third period. Mantha was assessed a minor penalty for goaltender interference.
The 26-year-old, who was acquired by the Capitals at the trade deadline, has two assists in four playoff games.
The Capitals are on the brink of elimination and trail the Bruins 3-1 in the series following Boston's Game 4 victory on Friday.