WASHINGTON — Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin will go to China as part of the NHL's continued outreach in that country.

Ovechkin will visit Beijing in early August as a league ambassador. He's expected to take part in youth hockey clinics, interviews and business development meetings.

The Russian star says it's "very important to spend time to help make people all over the world see how great a game hockey is."

Ovechkin was outspoken prior to the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, at one point saying he'd like to go even if the NHL doesn't because of how much he values representing his country. The NHL decided not to send players, and Ovechkin did not leave the Capitals to participate.

The NHL has not committed to going to the Beijing Games in 2022. The league staged exhibition games in China each of the past two seasons, and the Boston Bruins are making their fifth trip this summer.

