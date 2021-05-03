51m ago
Ovechkin (LBI) exits early for Capitals
Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin will not return to Monday’s game against the New York Rangers with a lower-body injury, the team announced. Ovechkin made his return to lineup on Monday, after missing four games with a lower-body injury suffered against the New York Islanders on April 22.
TSN.ca Staff
Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin will not return to Monday’s game against the New York Rangers with a lower-body injury, the team announced.
Ovechkin made his return to lineup on Monday, after missing four games with a lower-body injury suffered against the New York Islanders on April 22.
The 35-year-old played one shift and logged 39 seconds of ice time before exiting.
Ovechkin has 24 goals and 18 assists in 44 games this season for the Capitals.