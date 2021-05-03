Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin will not return to Monday’s game against the New York Rangers with a lower-body injury, the team announced.

#Caps captain Alex Ovechkin will not return to tonight’s game (lower body) #CapsRangers — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 3, 2021

Ovechkin made his return to lineup on Monday, after missing four games with a lower-body injury suffered against the New York Islanders on April 22.

The 35-year-old played one shift and logged 39 seconds of ice time before exiting.

Ovechkin has 24 goals and 18 assists in 44 games this season for the Capitals.