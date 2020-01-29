54m ago
Ovechkin scores No. 693 to pass Yzerman
TSN.ca Staff
The Washington Capitals star scored in the first period against the Nashville Predators to surpass Steve Yzerman for sole possession of ninth on the all-time list. Ovechkin is now just one goal behind Mark Messier for eighth on the all-time goals list.
Ovechkin’s 693rd career goal came in his 1,134th career game. Yzerman finished with 692 goals in 1,514 career games.
It was the 35th goal of the season for Ovechkin.
