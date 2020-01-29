Alex Ovechkin has taken sole possession of ninth on the all-time scoring list with his 693rd career goal.

The Washington Capitals star scored in the first period against the Nashville Predators to surpass Steve Yzerman for sole possession of ninth on the all-time list. Ovechkin is now just one goal behind Mark Messier for eighth on the all-time goals list.

9. Alex Ovechkin (693)

10. Steve Yzerman (692)



Keep climbing @Ovi8!! 🚨



And now a message from Mr. Yzerman 🗣#ALLCAPS #Gr8 pic.twitter.com/HvVB9BSwzH — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 30, 2020

Ovechkin’s 693rd career goal came in his 1,134th career game. Yzerman finished with 692 goals in 1,514 career games.

It was the 35th goal of the season for Ovechkin.

