Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller left Monday's Game 2 against the Boston Bruins in the second period and returned to the dressing room.

The 32-year-old was not back out on the team's bench to begin the third period and is doubtful to return to tonight's game as he deals with a lower-body injury.

INJURY UPDATE #Caps Lars Eller is doubtful to return to tonight’s game (lower body) — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 18, 2021

The veteran centre played 9:38 and recorded one assist before leaving the contest. He had eight goals and 15 assists in 44 games for the Capitals during the regular season.

The Capitals currently lead their series with the Bruins 1-0. Game 3 will go Wednesday night at TD Garden in Boston.