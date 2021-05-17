How much pressure is on Matthews to perform this playoffs?

Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller left Monday's Game 2 against the Boston Bruins in the second period and did not return.

The 32-year-old exited the game in the middle of the frame and was not on the bench to start the third because of a lower-body injury

INJURY UPDATE #Caps Lars Eller is doubtful to return to tonight’s game (lower body) — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) May 18, 2021

“We will sift through things tonight," head coach Peter Laviolette told reporters after the game when asked for an update on his injured forward.

The veteran centre played 9:38 and recorded one assist before leaving the contest. He had eight goals and 15 assists in 44 games for the Capitals during the regular season.

The two teams sit tied 1-1 in the series after Boston's 4-3 overtime victory Monday night. Game 3 will go Wednesday night at TD Garden in Boston.