2h ago
Capitals' Eller (LBI) leaves Game 2 early
TSN.ca Staff
Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller left Monday's Game 2 against the Boston Bruins in the second period and did not return.
The 32-year-old exited the game in the middle of the frame and was not on the bench to start the third because of a lower-body injury
“We will sift through things tonight," head coach Peter Laviolette told reporters after the game when asked for an update on his injured forward.
The veteran centre played 9:38 and recorded one assist before leaving the contest. He had eight goals and 15 assists in 44 games for the Capitals during the regular season.
The two teams sit tied 1-1 in the series after Boston's 4-3 overtime victory Monday night. Game 3 will go Wednesday night at TD Garden in Boston.