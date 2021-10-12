The Washington Capitals have placed Nicklas Backstrom on long-term injured reserve.

#Caps place center Nicklas Backstrom on long-term injury list and recall forwards Connor McMichael and Beck Malenstyn from the Hershey Bears (AHL). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 12, 2021

The 33-year-old missed training camp as he continues to rehab his left hip.

Backstrom had 15 goals and 38 assists in 53 games last season for the Caps. He is entering the second season of a five-year, $46 million deal with a $9.2 million cap hit.

In other roster moves, Washington also recalled forward Connor McMichael and Beck Malenstyn from the AHL's Hershey Bears.

The Capitals kick off the 2021-22 season Oct. 13 against the New York Rangers.